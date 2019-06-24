Katherine Shannon DeVenny



Piedmont - Katherine S. DeVenny, 86, of Piedmont, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, after several months of illness. She was at home in the company of her loving family.



Born September 27, 1932, in Meridian, MS, she was the daughter of the late Julian Caldwell Shannon and Emma Sanders Shannon. Katherine, also known as Kay, received her Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama from Furman University in 1953. She continued her education at Clemson University, from which she received her M.A. in Education.



Kay enjoyed a long and successful career as a reading specialist and as an area curriculum consultant with the Greenville County School District. She instructed and mentored teachers on the most effective ways to teach students. Her many colleagues knew her as a warm, helpful and knowledgeable educator until her retirement.



Kay treasured her friendships and enjoyed relationships in her First Baptist Church of Piedmont Circle Group, The Thursday Afternoon Club, ADK, Piedmont Book Club, and her Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church Greenville.



Kay was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was married to her devoted husband, Dr. Thomas A. DeVenny, Sr. for almost 65 years. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was happiest when they were all together.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas A. DeVenny, Sr.; her daughters, Katherine D. Booker of Holly Springs, NC and Anne D. O'Sullivan (John) of Summerville, SC; her son, T. Alston DeVenny (Susan) of Lancaster, SC; ten grandchildren, Shannon (Rajat), Emily (Tommy), Will, Miller, Sarah Katherine, Emma, Mary, Brittany (Stan), Katie, and Konnor; and two great-grandchildren, S.J. and Harper.



In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Shannon Drew.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Piedmont. A service to celebrate Kay's life will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow the service in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Piedmont, 8 First Baptist Church Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673.



