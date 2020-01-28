|
|
Katherine"Kitty" Howell
Taylors - Mary Katherine "Kitty" Davidson Howell, 86, passed away on January 27, 2020 and was the widow of Lacy Bruce "L.B." Howell. They were married for 38 wonderful years.
A native of Chesterfield County and grew up in Lexington, NC, Kitty was the daughter of the late Robert Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Gulledge Davidson, she was a former school librarian and teacher and a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are one son, David Howell (Angela) of Greenville; one daughter, Kary Howell Galloway (Rex) of Taylors; four grandchildren, Katherine Howell, Will Howell, Logan Galloway (Brandy) and Lacy Hester (Austin) and one great-granddaughter, Ada Faye Hester.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church conducted by Pastor Jeff Gilstrap. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held 10:30-11:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Greenville, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1860 Reid School Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020