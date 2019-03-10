|
Kathleen "Kay" Malcolm
Columbia - Kathleen "Kay" Malcolm, 91, died peacefully on March 5, 2019, at the Rice Estate in Columbia, South Carolina. Her final resting place will be at John Knox Presbyterian Church in Greenville, South Carolina.
Kay was born in North Dakota and grew up in Princeton, Minnesota. She was the youngest of her parents' five children, all of whom preceded her in death. She received a nursing degree and eventually retired as an operating room nurse at the St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.
In 1951, Kay was married to 2nd Lt. Charles "Chuck" Pearson, USMC, who was killed in action in Korea in 1952. In 1953, she married George Malcolm, with whom she was married for 54 years until his death in 2008. Together, George and Kay raised four children.
Kay is survived by her sons, Don (Lynn) of Taylors, SC, Kevin (Jo Ann) of Decatur, AL, Greg (Lynda) of Columbia, SC and Jeff of Cypress, TX; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial and requests that any memorial donations are made to the Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325 or www.thornwell.org.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019