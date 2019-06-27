|
|
Kathleen Mary Millen
Greenville - Kathleen "Kathy" Mary Millen, 57, loving wife of Dennis Millen, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
She was born in Yonkers, New York to Olga Bible Campion and the late James Campion. She was employed with Precision Valve North American for 34 years.
In addition to her husband of 36 years, she is survived by two sons, Dennis Millen, Jr., of NY, and Daniel Millen and his wife, Alyssa, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Kaylie and Alana Millen; two brothers, James Campion and Thomas Campion; and best friends, Carlie Calvert and Laura Livent.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 27, 2019