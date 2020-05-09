|
|
Kathryn Crout
Arden, NC - Kathryn C. "Kitty" Crout, 87, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
Mrs. Crout was born in Greenville, SC to the late Andrew Battle and Kathryn Henderson Cosby. She attended Winthrop College and had worked as an accountant for a number of area businesses.
She enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing, water aerobics and traveling, especially to the coast.
Her family includes her husband of 67 years, Oris E. Crout; daughters, Grace Lunsford and Mary Gregg (Mike); son, Bill Crout (Lynne); grandchildren, Michael Buckner II, Benjamin Buckner, Brandon Lunsford, Rafe Conner, Russ Conner, Sloan Crout and Claire Crout; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Cosby (Betty). She was preceded in death by her sister, Curtis Smith.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the 1401 Patton Avenue chapel, Asheville, of Groce Funeral Home.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50 persons.
Memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Welcome Table or to Meals on Wheels.
The service will be live streamed to YouTube and to Facebook.com/GroceFH.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 9 to May 11, 2020