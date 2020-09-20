Kathryn Edwards
Travelers Rest - Kathryn Sanders Edwards, 90, of Central, formerly of Travelers Rest, widow of the late A.H. Edwards, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fleetwood Health and Rehab in Easley.
Born in Marietta, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Mildred D. Jackson Sanders. Mrs. Edwards retired from J.P. Stevens and was a member of Clemson First Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters: Linda Edwards White (Roger) and Leigh Newby (Danny); three grandchildren: Emilee, Slater, and Logan; and one great-grandchild: Everett.
Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son: Alan Richard Edwards; and one grandchild: Lucia Edwards White.
Mrs. Edwards was the last remaining sibling out of eleven children.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Enoree Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Fleetwood Health and Rehab for their love and care, and to Palladium Hospice for their wise counsel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 123 W Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
