Kathryn Hutchens
Pelzer - Kathryn Hutchens, 83, wife of the late John Randal Hutchens, Jr., died Friday, September 4, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late George and Nellie Funk. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hutchens was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
She is survived by two daughters, Gail Ross (Bob) and Terrie McAlister (Kent Hammond); one granddaughter, Tara McAlister (Christopher Jackson); and two sisters, Frances Jones and Judy Hussey.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.