Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Kathryn O'Connor McSharry Obituary
Kathryn O'Connor McSharry

Greenville - Kathryn O'Connor McSharry, 78, formerly of Cypress Ridge in Greenville, widow of Brian Terrance McSharry, Sr., died Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Farrell O'Connor.

Kathryn was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She was the legal secretary with the Greenville County School System for over 20 years. Kathryn was best known for her quick smile, kind heart, and gentle soul. She was the emotional center of the family; her spirit will guide us forever.

Kathryn is survived by four children, Brian McSharry, Jr., Alana McSharry, Patrick McSharry, and Terese McSharry; ten grandchildren; and a sister, Eileen Fitzsimmons.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Clare Monastery, 37 McCauley Rd., Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 3, 2019
