Kathryn P. Harrell
Clemson - Kathryn Pollock Harrell, 93, of Clemson passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Kathryn was born in Oneco, Florida and grew up in Albany, Georgia. She married Ray Harrell at the age of 18. They moved to Clemson, SC in 1956 when Ray accepted a job with Clemson University. Later, Kathryn accepted a job as an administrative assistant in the Plant Pathology and Physiology Department at Clemson University. After almost 25 years she retired in June 1989. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Clemson and was an active volunteer in her community. She enjoyed many activities and traveled extensively with friends and family, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are 3 children and their spouses; Kathy and Bill Merritt of El Paso, TX, Duane Harrell of Belmont, NC, Karen and Garry Craddock of Newnan, GA; Marcia Harrell of Gastonia, NC; 7 grandsons, Wesley and Braxton Merritt, Brandon and Andrew Harrell, David, Jeremy and Matthew Craddock; 3 great grandchildren, Hudson and Ledger Merritt, and Emerson Craddock. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Doris Denard of Atlanta, GA and Pat Yarbrough of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd, Central, SC.
Open graveside services for family and friends will be 11AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Old Stone Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Collins Home, P.O. Box 745, Seneca, SC 29679 or Wilderness Way Camp School for Girls, 175 Camp School Ln, Fair Play, SC 29643.
Kathryn's family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the staff at the Clemson Downs for their dedicated loving care of Kathryn (Kat Kat) during her 8 years in Assisted Living. They were truly a part of her family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019