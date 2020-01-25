|
Kathryne " Katie" Richards Hammett
Greenville - Kathryne " Katie" Richards Hammett, 80, was called home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Forrest A. Hammett. She was born Gaffney, SC to the late Charles Lloyd and Mae Arnie Ester Keller Richards.
She is also survived by son, Richard "Ricky" Hammett (Sonya) and daughter, Geneva H. "Sissy" Hanks (David); brother, Fred H. Richards and sister, Thelma E. Lawson; grandchildren: Nicholas and Drew Hammett; four great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three brothers: E.J. Richards, Charles Richards, and John E Richards; sister, Betty V. Hooks.
Katie, a retired designer for woven electronics, Simpsonville, SC, and a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheel, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605
Funerals service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremation Century Drive, followed by a graveside service at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, SC.
