Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Taylors - Kathy Adams, 70, died peacefully alongside her wife, Michelle Adams, on their farm in Taylors, SC, on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Kathy enjoyed being outdoors, spending her time gardening, fishing, and caring for her farm animals. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She will be missed and loved by many.

In addition to her wife, she is also survived by her son, Simon Zachary Adams and her wonderful farm animals.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607, or Great Pyrenees Rescue of W.N.C, http://pyreneesrescuenc.org/wp/index.php/donations/.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 24, 2019
