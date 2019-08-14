Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Taylors, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Taylors, SC
View Map
Kathy Ann "Kaki" Myers


1987 - 2019
Kathy "Kaki" Ann Myers Obituary
Kathy "Kaki" Ann Myers

Greenville - Kathy "Kaki" Ann Myers, 32, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from injuries sustained when a drunk driver struck her vehicle in Greenville, SC.

Kaki was born on March 17, 1987, in Augusta, Georgia, and she lived in Greenville since 2005. Kaki enjoyed drawing, running, hiking, and lifting weights. She was passionate and creative, with a wonderful love for animals. When she put her mind to something, everyone knew she would succeed.

After graduating with a B.A. in Dramatic Productions in 2009, Kaki taught classes in the School of Fine Arts as a graduate assistant at Bob Jones University. When she taught, she was adored by her students. Her enthusiasm was contagious in the classroom, and her care for her pupils extended far beyond office hours.

She was a barista at Starbucks for a number of years. You knew walking into her store that she would make you smile and feel welcome. For the past several years, Kaki worked as a marketing director for a label-making company.

She often spent her free time traveling to new places on a quest for her next adventure. Being with spontaneous and fun-loving Kaki usually meant you were going to make some memories.

She also loved her twin sister Amy. Born only one minute apart, they were inseparable - best friends since birth with a bond only twins can understand. As roommates and travel buddies, they always looked out for each other. From their first moments in life to Kaki's final moments on earth, they were together. Kaki will be greatly missed.

Kaki is survived by her father and mother, George Myers III and Debra Myers; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Maybeleen Moore; brother and sister-in-law, George Myers IV and Melissa Myers; twin sister, Amy Myers; and two nephews, Carson and Wesley Myers.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George Myers, Jr. and Pauline Myers.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Taylors, SC with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. David Stockard, Sr. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park and the pallbearers will be George Myers IV, David Stockard, Jr., Andrew Dowling, and Anthony Miller.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kaki may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), www.madd.org.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 14, 2019
