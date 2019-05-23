Kathy N. Still



Taylors - Dear Kathy Cat,



It is so hard to believe you are gone. As you look down on us from heaven, don't be angry that we threw a party for your life, making you the center of attention. Think of it as you giving us a reason to celebrate a life well lived, a reason to be together.



As we sorted through your curated photos, letters, and knick knack, the woman you are became more revealed, more lovely, more funny....and more sorely missed.



You spent your life giving of your time, your effort, your attention to each person, one at a time. In those moments, we took turns being the most important person in the room. You had a way of connecting with people, understanding the human condition.



You love cats.



You remembered birthdays.



You sent thoughtful gifts.



You collected knick knacks.



You tweeted about Bassnectar, and had lots of followers!



You loved birds...(and did we mention cats?) and Henry.



Today we celebrate your life. You loved much, and the greatest love of your life was your marriage to Andy Still. The union that began as a blind date in Atlanta, became a 40 year love story filled with a rotating cast of characters both human and feline, and many Sunday crossword puzzles.



Thank you for being…



...A loving woman



...A caring mother



...A keeper of the cats



...A hip grandmother



...A devoted wife



May your memory be eternal.



Love,



Us



Visitation for Kathy Still will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville SC, 29607. Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019