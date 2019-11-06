|
|
Kathy Reome Patton
Pickens - Alice Katherine "Kathy" Reome Patten, 82, wife of the late James Hervin Patten, Jr., and resident of Pickens since January of 1961, passed away on Wednesday November 6, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born on December 23, 1936, in Beekmantown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Audrey Larabee Reome. She attended public school in West Chazy, NY and Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, SC. Kathy was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church and she enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, reading and genealogy research. Although Kathy lived most of her life in Pickens, she always considered Plattsburgh and West Chazy, NY, to be her home, with many treasured friends from that area. Along with her husband and parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by one brother, Olen Reome.
Surviving are her son, Jimmy Patten (Paula); two daughters, Joni Lathem (Jerome) and Judi Reeves Wyatt (Scott); one brother, Richard H. Reome (Shirley); three sisters-in-law, Fairley Reome, Maxi Stancil and Dorothy Patten; six grandchildren, Jeremy Lathem (Jenna Avoletta), Kelli Teat (Clark), Jamie Patten (May May), Kadron Waugh (Anthony), Kamila Reeves (Evan Allen) and Jared Patten; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Waugh, Julian Lathem, Zachary Waugh, James Waugh, and Colton Teat, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her furry friend Boog.
The family will receive friends on Saturday November 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Scott Allen officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 115 Crescent Hill Drive, Pickens, SC 29671, and/or to The Dream Center, 5991 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Easley SC 29640.
Online condolences may be expressed to the Patten family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019