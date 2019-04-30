Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home Chapel
Kay Honeycutt

Kay Honeycutt Obituary
Kay Honeycutt

Simpsonville - Kay Honeycutt, 86, of Simpsonville, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 4:00 pm in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be in the Cannon Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 30, 2019
