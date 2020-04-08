|
|
Kaye Reinhardt Walker
Greenville - Kaye Reinhardt Walker, 80, of Greenville, SC, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born in Hickory, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Louella Reinhardt. Kaye was employed by Carolina First Bank of Greenville, SC, and its predecessors, as Federal Reserve Auditor her entire professional career and was a long-time member of Beaverdam Baptist Church in Asheville, NC.
Kaye is survived by daughters, Teresa Walker Rushing, Paula Kaye Walker, and Carole Walker Gorden; son, Barry Paul Walker; granddaughter, Isabel "Izzi" Alison Gorden, and her father, Todd Gorden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lewis Walker; brother, Bruce Reinhardt; sisters, Joyce Reinhardt and Rita Page; grandson, Trenton "Trent" Allen Quinn; and son-in-law, John "Bubba" Rushing, Jr.
Due to federal restrictions, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville, NC, where Kaye will be interned next to her husband Paul. The family will hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the by visiting https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=616980.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020