Keith Allen Schemm, Jr.
Isle of Palms - Keith Allen Schemm, Jr., 19, of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina, a freshman at The Citadel Military College, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street at 11:00 am. Entombment in the Citadel Bell Tower will be at a later date. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:00 am to 10:45 am in Summerall Chapel, The Citadel. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.
Keith was born August 25, 1999 in Greenville, South Carolina, son of Keith Allen Schemm and Martha Elizabeth Jones. Kasey, as he was known by his family and Schemm, as a Citadel Cadet was recognized as a member of the Corp of Cadets March 30, 2019. Schemm's legacy is being a supportive brother to Thomas and a strong contributing member to his Citadel family.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Elizabeth Jones (Bryan Cisne) of Isle of Palms, SC; father, Keith Allen Schemm (Suzanne) of Greenville, SC; brother, Thomas Wayne Schemm of Isle of Palms, SC; grandparents, Elizabeth and David Schemm of Greenville and Carolyn and Wayne Jones of Charleston, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019