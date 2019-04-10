Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Summerall Chapel, The Citadel
171 Moultrie Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Summerall Chapel @ The Citadel
171 Moultrie Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Schemm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Allen Schemm Jr.


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Allen Schemm Jr. Obituary
Keith Allen Schemm, Jr.

Isle of Palms - Keith Allen Schemm, Jr., 19, of Isle Of Palms, South Carolina, a freshman at The Citadel Military College, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street at 11:00 am. Entombment in the Citadel Bell Tower will be at a later date. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:00 am to 10:45 am in Summerall Chapel, The Citadel. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.

Keith was born August 25, 1999 in Greenville, South Carolina, son of Keith Allen Schemm and Martha Elizabeth Jones. Kasey, as he was known by his family and Schemm, as a Citadel Cadet was recognized as a member of the Corp of Cadets March 30, 2019. Schemm's legacy is being a supportive brother to Thomas and a strong contributing member to his Citadel family.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Elizabeth Jones (Bryan Cisne) of Isle of Palms, SC; father, Keith Allen Schemm (Suzanne) of Greenville, SC; brother, Thomas Wayne Schemm of Isle of Palms, SC; grandparents, Elizabeth and David Schemm of Greenville and Carolyn and Wayne Jones of Charleston, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now