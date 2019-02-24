|
|
Keith M. Armstrong
Greer - Keith Marion Armstrong, 59, passed away February 21, 2019.
A native of Greer, son of the late James Marion and Margie Mae Roddy Armstrong, he was a former employee of the Department of Natural Resources, and member of Washington Baptist Church. His first wife was the late Carolyn Prather Armstrong.
Surviving are his wife, Cathie Filiberto Armstrong of the home; three daughters, Amy Armstrong Forrester (Trey) of Greer, Marie Marjorie Marullo of Belton and Rebecca Nicole Marullo of Greer; one sister, Deborah Armstrong Lowry (Dennis) of Cleveland; and four grandchildren, Rhett Forrester, Easton Forrester, Maddox Forrester, and soon to arrive, Maverick Lee Turnage.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Zoar United Methodist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Mr. Trey Forrester. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 24, 2019