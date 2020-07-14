Keith Thomason Alexander



Greenville - Keith Thomason Alexander, 60, of Greenville, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on July 9, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC. He was the son of the late Bill Field Alexander and Frances Laughlin Alexander.



Keith is survived by his daughter Stephanie Jansen and husband Paul of Lyman, SC; brother, Billy Alexander; stepsisters: Cindy Nealy and Debbie Durham; niece, Loren Shoemaker and husband Jeffrey; nephew, Michael Alexander. Keith is preceded in death by a stepsister, Dottie Cooley.



Keith was a graduated of Wade Hampton High School.



Private burial at Greenville Memorial Park at a later date.



Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store