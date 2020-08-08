1/1
Kelly Campbell Ballew
Kelly Campbell Ballew

Greenville - Kelly Campbell Ballew, 55, passed away on August 7, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of Farroll Lecil and Peggy Smith Campbell of Inman, she was a 1982 Riverside High School graduate and a homemaker.

Surviving in addition to her parents are husband, Andrew Milton Ballew of the home; one daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Keesling Gauthier (John) of Taylors; a son, Kyle Jay Keesling, Jr., (Elizabeth) of Due West; one brother, Michael Farroll Campbell (Angelina) of Catlett, VA and two grandchildren, Kallie Mae Gauthier and Jaxon Briggs Gauthier.

Mrs. Ballew was predeceased by one daughter, Klaire Nicole Keesling.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday at Wood Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
