Easley - Kelly Marlene Hart,59, of Easley, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2019.



Born in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of Carl and Marion Hart. Surviving in addition to her parents are her son, Colin Payne; her daughter, Caitlin Payne; her brother, Chris Hart; her sister, Michelle Haviland; and three nieces and nephews.



Kelly was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. A kind and giving person, that always put others before herself, she lived each day with compassion and generosity. She was unafraid and excited to see each new chapter unfold. She will be missed and her life will be celebrated.



The family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.



The family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.