Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Marlene Hart


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kelly Marlene Hart Obituary
Kelly Marlene Hart

Easley - Kelly Marlene Hart,59, of Easley, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2019.

Born in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of Carl and Marion Hart. Surviving in addition to her parents are her son, Colin Payne; her daughter, Caitlin Payne; her brother, Chris Hart; her sister, Michelle Haviland; and three nieces and nephews.

Kelly was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. A kind and giving person, that always put others before herself, she lived each day with compassion and generosity. She was unafraid and excited to see each new chapter unfold. She will be missed and her life will be celebrated.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Download Now