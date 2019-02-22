Services
Ken Campbell
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Pickens - Kenneth R. Campbell, 77, husband of Vera Stamey Campbell, passed from this life on Monday February 18, 2019.

Mr. Campbell was born in Seneca, a son of the late Silas Herbert and Grace Mary Dyar Campbell. He was retired from the U.S. Army and from GE Turbine Division in Greenville. He was a member of Clemson First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years Vera, daughter Mary-Lee Campbell of Greenville and sons Herbert Campbell of Pickens and David Lipscomb (Gina) of Athens, GA and grandchildren Abigayl Lipscomb, Elliot Lipscomb, Caleb Lipscomb, and Tobin Lipscomb. Also surviving are brothers, Jerry, John, and Marion Campbell and sisters Mary Cline, Susan Payne, and Sarah Poplin.

Funeral services will be 3 PM Sunday February 24, 2019 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 2:45 PM.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Expressions in Greenville where his wife is employed for their kindness.

The family is at the home.

Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019
