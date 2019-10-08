|
Ken Cox
Calhoun Falls - James Kenneth "Ken" Cox, 72, husband of Alice Croft Cox, passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born in Duncan, he was a son of the late Cecil Charles and Gyrtha Idell Cooper Cox. A former Mason and Hejaz Shriner, he was a member of Community Baptist Church in Farner, TN.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Curtis Melton, Lancy Gaitán (Isaias), Possie Weeks (Chris), Benai Parker (Roger), Brian Cox, and Julie Bledsoe (Randy); 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Charles Cox.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow. Burial will be at Wood Memorial Park, Greer.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019