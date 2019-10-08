Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Cox


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Cox Obituary
Ken Cox

Calhoun Falls - James Kenneth "Ken" Cox, 72, husband of Alice Croft Cox, passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019.

Born in Duncan, he was a son of the late Cecil Charles and Gyrtha Idell Cooper Cox. A former Mason and Hejaz Shriner, he was a member of Community Baptist Church in Farner, TN.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Curtis Melton, Lancy Gaitán (Isaias), Possie Weeks (Chris), Benai Parker (Roger), Brian Cox, and Julie Bledsoe (Randy); 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Charles Cox.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow. Burial will be at Wood Memorial Park, Greer.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now