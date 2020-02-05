|
|
Ken Howell
Greer - Kenneth Dean Howell, 80, passed away February 1, 2020 at The Phoenix Assisted Living of Greer.
A Native of Greenville County, son of the late Melvin and Sallie Ree Turner Howell, he was a graduate of Taylors High School, North Greenville University, and Appalachian State University. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Major, having served his country for twenty-five years and he served in the Vietnam War as a B-52 pilot. He retired from Delta Airlines as Captain after a 30-year career. Ken was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church and a founding member of the Taylors Free Medical Clinic.
Surviving are his wife, Rachel Nix Howell of the home; one daughter, Lisa Harding of Roswell, Georgia; one son, Mark Howell of Sugarland Texas; one brother, Fred Howell of North Carolina; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by one brother, Raymond Howell.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the sanctuary at Taylors First Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Frank Page and Dr. Jimmie Harley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the Welcome Center of the church prior to the service.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Taylors Free Medical Center, 400 W. Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687 or online at www.taylorsfmc.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020