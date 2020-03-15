Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Ken Maddox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Ken Maddox Obituary
Rev. Ken Maddox

Duncan - William Kenneth Maddox, 88, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Survivors also include his grandchildren, Kenneth Redkey, Christopher Redkey, and Jamie Redkey. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marsha Ann Redkey; a grandson, Mark Redkey; a brother, Marshall Earl Maddox; and a sister, Wilma Thomas.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Mount Gallagher Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home in Duncan and immediately following the service at the graveside.

Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net

Stribling Funeral Home

Duncan, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -