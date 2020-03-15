|
Rev. Ken Maddox
Duncan - William Kenneth Maddox, 88, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Survivors also include his grandchildren, Kenneth Redkey, Christopher Redkey, and Jamie Redkey. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marsha Ann Redkey; a grandson, Mark Redkey; a brother, Marshall Earl Maddox; and a sister, Wilma Thomas.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Mount Gallagher Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home in Duncan and immediately following the service at the graveside.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020