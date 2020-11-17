Kenneth Boyd Burgan



Greenville - Kenneth Boyd Burgan, 72, of Greenville, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Lynn" Burgan, went home to be with His Lord and Savior, on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



Born in Pennington Gap, VA, he was a son of the late William Victor Burgan and Vina Lambert Burgan.



Kenneth was a member of Truth Missionary Baptist Church and American Physical Therapy Association. He retired from the Greenville Health System after 48 years of service and was a mentor to many. Kenneth had a very dry sense of humor but ironically was the funniest man with the gift of gab. Kenneth was a jack of all trades; among many, was a great handyman that took pride in his work. He loved to read, was a great storyteller and a walking history book. He loved to share his faith and was known for inviting others to church. He loved God and his family, and enjoyed spending time in His Word and in fellowship with loved ones.



In addition to his loving wife of 51 years, he is survived by daughters, Carilyn Mayo of Greenville, and Kendra Lee (Billy) of Greenville; grandchildren, Jonathan Mayo (Sami), Zachary Lee, and Carrie Mayo Kelly (Ricky); a great granddaughter, Madelyn Kelly; brothers, Bob Burgan (Evelyn), and Johnny Burgan (Heidi); sisters, June Gossett, and Sheila Rhodes (Hal); sister-in-law, Ann Burgan; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Dennis Wright, numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Harold and Linda Taylor and Chuck Reid.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Lowell Burgan; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Gossett.



The visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Truth Missionary Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.



In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Truth Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Saluda Dam Rd, Greenville SC, 29611.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.









