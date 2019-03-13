Kenneth Childers



Piedmont - Kenneth William Childers, 66, husband of Darlene Childers, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Ann Caputo and the late Emmuel Lloyd Childers. Ken retired from working in sales and had a passion for life. He loved to make people laugh and was a collector of model trains and toy soldiers. A sports enthusiast, he was fully dedicated to his New York Giants and Yankees. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.



Surviving are his wife, Darlene Huffman Childers; his children, David Sullivan (Marianne), of Cape Coral, FL; and Lori Cato, of Easley; his grandchildren, Jaclyn Sullivan (Brian Maloney), of Virginia Beach, VA; Jaired Sullivan (Amanda Terrell), of Greensboro, NC; Darren Cato, of Piedmont; P.J. Williams, of Wilmington, NC; Cameron Williams, of Greensboro, NC: and Justin Williams, of Cape Coral, FL; and step brothers and sisters, Robert Parker, Jr.; Leslie Harless(Bill); and Elizabeth Smith (Mike).



A life celebration and gathering will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.



Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019