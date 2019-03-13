Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Childers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Childers


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenneth Childers Obituary
Kenneth Childers

Piedmont - Kenneth William Childers, 66, husband of Darlene Childers, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Ann Caputo and the late Emmuel Lloyd Childers. Ken retired from working in sales and had a passion for life. He loved to make people laugh and was a collector of model trains and toy soldiers. A sports enthusiast, he was fully dedicated to his New York Giants and Yankees. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene Huffman Childers; his children, David Sullivan (Marianne), of Cape Coral, FL; and Lori Cato, of Easley; his grandchildren, Jaclyn Sullivan (Brian Maloney), of Virginia Beach, VA; Jaired Sullivan (Amanda Terrell), of Greensboro, NC; Darren Cato, of Piedmont; P.J. Williams, of Wilmington, NC; Cameron Williams, of Greensboro, NC: and Justin Williams, of Cape Coral, FL; and step brothers and sisters, Robert Parker, Jr.; Leslie Harless(Bill); and Elizabeth Smith (Mike).

A life celebration and gathering will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Download Now