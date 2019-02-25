Kenneth F. Williams



Easley - Kenneth F. Williams, 78, of Easley, met Jesus face to face Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Foothills Presbyterian Community, Easley, SC.



Born in West Union, he was the son of the late Louie and Helen Rochester Williams. Ken was a graduate of Walhalla High School and Draughon's Business College. He served our country in the US Army.



Ken retired from Michelin after 31 years of service. He loved to travel with his bride and his passion for photography has left stories and memories of their great trips all over the world.



He was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He served as a former Bible Fellowship teacher, former deacon, a member of the Men's Prayer Group and the Inspiration Bible Fellowship Class and sang in the Rock Springs Celebration choir.



Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 58 1/2 years, Martha Sloan Williams, his sisters, Jane Paradise (Phillip) and Salome Duncan (Jimmy Smith); a brother-in-law, Harold Gibson (Brenda); and sisters-in-law, Louise Baughman, Sue Fletcher, Shelby Mitchell (Joe), Betty Sloan and Sandy Owens (Ted); and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Iris Turbin and Violet Gibson.



A Celebration of Ken's life will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Private committal services will take place in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum at Robinson Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 12:45pm - 1:45pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or to Foothills Presbyterian Retirement Community, Employee Christmas Fund, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary