Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Greenville - Kenneth Francis Bogan, 88, husband of Juanita Littlefield Bogan, of Greenville, died Monday, October 14, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Perrin Britt and Zennie Swanger Bogan.

Kenneth served in the United States Coast Guard, was a faithful volunteer with NHC for 23 years, and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors.

In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, he is survived by two daughters, Robin Jackson (Ron) of Greenville and Keely Odom (Michael) of Greenville; a granddaughter, Jennifer Budnar, reared in the home; four grandchildren, Ronnie Jackson, Blake Jackson, Molly Odom, and Kate Odom; and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a daughter, Shyra Garrett Frisby; two grandsons, Fred Garrett IV and Kenneth Bogan Garrett; a sister, Virginia Bishop; and seven brothers, Bill, Henry, Paul, Roy, Marshall, Ernest, and Bobby Bogan.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to NHC Greenville Activities Committee, 1305 Boiling Springs Rd., Greer, SC 29650; , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605; or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
