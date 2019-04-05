|
Kenneth Hay
Greenville - Kenneth Edward Hay, 85, went home to be with his Savior April 2, 2019.
Born in Glendale, CA, he was the son of Carl and Mary Hay.
Ken received undergraduate and graduate degrees and an honorary doctorate from Bob Jones University (BJU).
After graduation, he served as the director of the Institute of Christian Service at BJU. After spending his summers directing various camps on the east coast, he co-founded The Wilds Christian Camp and Conference Center in Brevard, NC, in 1969, where he served as camp director for over 35 years and on the board until 2018. His life ministry allowed him to directly and indirectly influence thousands of campers and camp leaders in the United States as well as abroad. He also served on the boards of various ministries, including GFA Missions and State-Line Motorcycle Ministry. He enjoyed teaching at Bible colleges and was a speaker at Christian conferences around the globe. He was an athlete, mentor, and faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Taylors, SC. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Hay; children, Janie Allamon (Robert) and Laurie Priest (Kevin); son-in-law Steve Leatherwood; sister, Millie Starr (Phil); 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Leatherwood and granddaughter Kaela Priest.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 500 W. Lee Rd., Taylors.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church.
The graveside service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wilds Christian Camp in Brevard, NC.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Ken Hay Camper Scholarship Fund at the Wilds Christian Camp, P.O. Box 509, Taylors, SC 29687.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr. Online tributes may be made at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 5, 2019