Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Dennis


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Dennis Obituary
Kenneth L. Dennis

Atlanta - Kenneth L. Dennis, age 56 of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was born May 10, 1963 in Greenville County to Bernard E. Dennis and Mary L. (McCullough) Dennis, whom preceded him in death. He attended Hillcrest High School. He is survived by two brothers, Tony (Loretha) Dennis of Montgomery Village, MD and Raynard E. Dennis of Fountain Inn, SC; a sister, Tracy (Kirby) Dennis-McCoy of Richmond Hill, GA and two nephews and a niece. A private memorial is planned for a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.