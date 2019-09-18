|
Kenneth L. Dennis
Atlanta - Kenneth L. Dennis, age 56 of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was born May 10, 1963 in Greenville County to Bernard E. Dennis and Mary L. (McCullough) Dennis, whom preceded him in death. He attended Hillcrest High School. He is survived by two brothers, Tony (Loretha) Dennis of Montgomery Village, MD and Raynard E. Dennis of Fountain Inn, SC; a sister, Tracy (Kirby) Dennis-McCoy of Richmond Hill, GA and two nephews and a niece. A private memorial is planned for a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019