Kenneth Lee Nall
Kenneth Lee Nall

Greenville - Kenneth Lee Nall of Greenville, SC died on October 12, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Earlene G. Nall, to whom he was happily married for 69 years. Ken was born in Atmore, Alabama, to Luman Hardy and Exer Jeston Driskell Nall. He graduated from Atmore High School and then received his Bachelor and Master degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University. While at Auburn, he served as the Battalion Commander of the Corp of Engineers ROTC Battalion and was recognized as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Ken previously served in the Alabama National Guard, and after graduation from Auburn, on active duty and in the Reserves as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

After Ken's military service, he was employed with Humble Oil Company in Baytown, Texas, Chemstrand Corporation in Decatur, AL and Pensacola, FL, Phillips Fibers Corporation in Greenville, SC, and Yeargin Construction Company in Greenville, SC. He founded Hercules Waste Equipment Company in Greer, SC where he developed and patented a line of mechanical waste handling equipment.

Ken was an avid golfer all his life, having played on 178 different golf courses. He was active in Church of The Redeemer, Greenville SC, for many years, where he served as Senior Warden, Treasurer, and on the Vestry. He and Earlene were also active in St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Hilton Head Island, SC.

Ken is predeceased by his mother and father, four brothers and one sister. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Doug (Deidre) Nall of Greer, SC, a daughter Karen (Kevin) Boyce of Simpsonville, SC and three wonderful grandsons, Hayden (Erin Starry, fiancé), Rolland and Graham Nall. He is also survived by a sister, Deloris Nall Littleton of Greenville, SC, thirteen nieces and nephews and by a most faithful and loyal friend and caregiver, Katie Hopkins of Travelers Rest, SC.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 2206 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC. Ken's family will receive friends immediately following the service in the mausoleum chapel. Due to the pandemic, those attending the service are asked to please observe social distancing and wear an appropriate face covering or mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ken Nall Memorial Fund at Church of The Redeemer, 120 Mauldin Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown in Greenville, SC. www.thomasmcafee.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
