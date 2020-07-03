1/1
Kenneth Lee Sellers
Kenneth Lee Sellers

Greenville - Kenneth Lee Sellers, 82, of Greenville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Jewel and Ruby Gray Sellers.

Mr. Sellers served his country in the United States Air Force, and was a member of James F. Daniel Jr, American Legion Post #3. He was also a member of Tremont Church of God where he enjoyed singing in the choir. His greatest love was his family, especially being a loving and devoted grandfather. In his spare time, he brought joy, laughter, and love through serving as "Santa Claus" at various locations for over 30 years.

He is survived by two daughters, Kami Weaver, and husband, Michael Weaver and Karla Baltazar, and husband, Eric Baltazar; a sister, Jeri Hannula, and husband, John Hannula; six grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Kori Weaver, Morgan Baltazar, and her husband, Daniel Stroud, Delilah, Feury and Lilu Baltazar; a great-grandson, Raedyn Baltazar; and a niece Tonia Bryant, and husband, Gary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Sellers.

The memorial service will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Tremont Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tremont Church of God Music Ministry, 2854 New Easley Hwy, Greenville, SC 29611 or to Southside Christian School Scholarship Fund, 2211 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages and "Hugs" for the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Tremont Church of God
