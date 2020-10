Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Kenneth Nielsen



Greer - Ken Nielsen, 81, passed from this life on, May 13, 2020.



A memorial service will be held 3 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Disciples United Methodist Church, 185 Riley Smith Rd, Greenville, SC 29615.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store