Greenville - Kenneth Stuart Langley, 81, of Greenville, passed away on February 23, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



He was born July 18, 1937, to Roy Phillip and Helen Margaret Langley in Augusta, KS. After high school, Ken served in the US Air Force in Seoul, Korea, where he met his wife, Hwi Ja "Kim" Langley. Following graduation from Kansas State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he worked as an instrumentation and controls engineer. Ken was a lifelong learner who loved travel as well as technology. He was happiest flying a plane, skiing a mountain, or paddling a river. He was proud of his children and adored his grandchildren.



Kenneth was pre-deceased by his parents, and his wife of 51 years, Kim Langley. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Smith (Harold) and Helen Naples; son, Brian Langley (Courtney); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Horton; and brother, Phillip Langley (Mary).



The family will hold a private service in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richard M. Campbell Memorial Fund, c/o R. M. Campbell Veteran's Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.



