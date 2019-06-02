|
Kenneth W. Brummitt
Travelers Ret SC - Kenneth W. Brummitt, 60, of Travelers Rest SC, past away Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Kenneth was born April 17th, 1959 in Orlando Florida, but raised in Travelers Rest, SC.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his father Clarence (Bob) Brummitt. He is survived by his wife, Rita and sons, Austin and Dylan Brummitt, his mother Bettie Brummitt, brother Bruce Brummitt (Linda), sisters Tonja Rodgers, Yvette Settlemyer (Chuck), Nadine Thurston, Bonnie Grice (Keith), 4 nieces Rebecca, Beverly, Bethany (Jing), Candace, 3 nephews Blake (Kristi), Dustin, Mitcheal and many great-nieces and nephews. We will dearly miss our loving son, father, brother, and uncle. May he be at peace with our Lord. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at the following site: https://www.cremationsocietyofsc.com/obituaries/Kenneth-Brummitt
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019