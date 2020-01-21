Resources
Kenrick R. Sprague

Kenrick R. Sprague Obituary
Kenrick R. Sprague

Greenville - Kenrick R. Sprague died in his home in Greenville, SC on January 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Kenrick is survived by son Todd, brothers Brian and Curtis, and their families, including grandson Barrett. Kenrick was preceded by Gloria, his wife of 42 years, and their infant son Kyle.

Kenrick was born in Putney, VT on August 19, 1940 to Ralph and Elizabeth Sprague. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a lifelong maintenance worker at Putney Paper before retiring to Greenville, SC. Ken is remembered as a strong, quiet man who could fix anything and who enjoyed a smoke, a loyal dog, a car race, and spending time with his friends.

Burial and services will take place in Vermont.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
