Kent Talley, Sr.
Greer - Joseph Kenneth Talley, Sr., 91, widower of Sara Jean Langley Talley, passed away July 25, 2020.
A native of Greer, he was a son of the late Joseph Arthur and Lula B. Runion Talley; a retired employee of Cranston Print Works; a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War; a former Minister of Music of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Landrum as well as other Baptist churches and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Trudy Bennett (Ray) of Murphy, North Carolina, Martha Thompson of Greer and Patricia Criscola of Greer; one son, Chris Talley (Beverly) of Greer; seven grandchildren, Kyle Thompson, Jay (JK) Criscola, Andrew Talley, Jackson Talley, Kayelin Talley, Bennett Talley and Reese Talley; and two great-grandchildren, Analeigh Criscola and Leia Talley.
Mr. Talley was also predeceased by one son, Joseph Kenneth Talley, Jr.; four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard and Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The body will lie in state at The Wood Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.
The family will be at the home of the son, Chris Talley.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Foundation for the Future, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651 or Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 826 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
