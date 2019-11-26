|
|
Kevin Pitts
Greer - Douglas Kevin Pitts, 51, passed away on November 25, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of Sylvia Bishop Pitts and the late Douglas Drayton Pitts, he was a carpenter.
Mr. Pitts was predeceased by one sister, Heather Sue Pitts.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 2:15-3:15 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 North Main Street, Greer, SC 29650.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019