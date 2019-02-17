|
|
Kiara Boyette
Taylors - Kiara Boyette, age 29, was healed of the pain she suffered on this earth on Valentine's Day of 2019 and was made whole again in His presence in heaven. Her greatest pleasure on earth was feeling the warm sand between her toes on a beach and her family takes comfort knowing that she has found her beach in heaven.
Kiara was born and raised in Greenville. She graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 2007. She later went to study nursing, where she truly found her calling. Kiara worked as an LPN for a gastroenterologist, finding pride in her work and building a connection with each and every patient she met.
She leaves behind her parents, Randy and Rachel Boyette; sister, Danielle "Dani" Boyette; brother, Justice Boyette; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Johnny College, Kim Coley, and Edward Watson; grandparents, McCrae and Dean Boyette; niece, cousins, and numerous loved ones and friends.
The family would like to thank each of their friends, coworkers, and loved ones for reaching out during this very difficult time. The amount of support felt is overwhelming and appreciated.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 6:30pm at Greenville First Assembly, 1105 Haywood Road, with Pastor Jimmy Sellars officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 4:30, prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions can be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home by mail, ATTN: Anna Baumgartner, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens, SC.
Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019