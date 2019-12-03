|
|
Kieran Piper
Simpsonville - Kieran Andrew Piper, 55, husband of the late Joyce Piper, died Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Born in Berlin, NH, he was the son of the late Jacqueline Piper and Jerry Martel.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Piper; daughters, Rachel Piper, and Abigail Piper; sisters, Debbie Bisson, Kim Bond, Lisa Langley and husband, John, and Rebecca Piper; and brothers, Shawn Piper and wife, Marni, and Darren Piper and wife, Sandy.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172; or to the Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford St., Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019