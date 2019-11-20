|
Kim Anne White
Taylors - Kim Anne White went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 17th, 2019. Born on February 9th, 1954 in Middlesex England, she was the daughter of Elmore House and the late Jewel Wilson House. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Vie and her loving husband Florian Vie as well as her two young granddaughters Haylie and Emma. She is also survived by her three sisters and their spouses Jan Westermeier (Dale) of Fountain Inn, Cindy Randall (Jim) of Statesboro, Georgia and Karen Maxwell (Chris) of Reidville, Virginia. Kim is also survived by many other special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, GB "Buddy" White. Kim enjoyed over 28 years as a mathematics teacher for Greenville County Schools. She obtained her masters degree in mathematics from Clemson University and remained an avid Clemson fan until the time of her death. She was a long time member of Taylors First Baptist Church where she taught 6th grade Sunday school and often volunteered to chaperone at church retreats. She was also a volunteer with the Single Mom's Oil Change from its conception. Visitation will be held at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park Friday, November 22nd from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at Taylors First Baptist Church Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries http://www.miraclehill.org/, Samaritan's Purse samaritanspurse.org or Taylors Single Mom's Oil Change.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019