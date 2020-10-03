1/
Kim Stringer Bowen
Kim Stringer Bowen

Taylors - Teresa Kim Stringer Bowen, 62, passed away October 2, 2020.

A native of Greer, daughter of Lois Fortner Stringer and the late Heyward Stringer, she was the owner of Mobile Bottle Gas Company and of the Baptist faith.

Also surviving are her husband, Robert Michael "Mike" Bowen; a daughter, Allison Perry; a son, Michael Perry (Jennifer); a brother, Stephan Stringer; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Stanley Stringer.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Care SC, 400 Pelham Rd., Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
