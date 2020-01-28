Services
Kimberlie C. Petrillo

Kimberlie C. Petrillo Obituary
Kimberlie C. Petrillo

Easley - Mrs. Kimberlie Cleveland Petrillo, 64, of Easley, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, GA.

Mrs. Petrillo was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Newnan and spent her childhood in Valley, AL. She earned a Bachelors degree in marine science and a masters in public health from the University of South Carolina, and had served as an adjunct professor at Greenville Technical College. She attended Pathway Church in Piedmont, enjoyed flower arranging, and loved her dog, Storm.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Petrillo; mother, Joyce Hamilton Cleveland; step-son, Jeff Petrillo, all of Easley; and she dearly loved her step-grandsons, Bryson, Eli and Noah Petrillo. Kimberlie was preceded in death by her father, Douglas M. Cleveland, and brothers, Scott K. Cleveland and Kevin D. Cleveland.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pathway Church, 327 Mountain Springs Rd., Piedmont, with Pastor Mark McQuire officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mc kibbenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
