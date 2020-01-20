|
|
Kinch S. Haulbrook Jr.
Greenville, SC - Kinch S. Haulbrook Jr. (Poppie) of Greenville, SC died in the presence of his loving family in his home in Greenville, SC on January 17th, 2020. Kinch was born on January 17th, 1938 in Greenville, SC, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kinch S. Haulbrook Sr. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and the University of South Carolina. Kinch served as a lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves. He retired from automotive sales management at Heritage Lincoln Mercury in Greenville, SC. Kinch was the widower of Joyce Rae Saunders Haulbrook and was preceded in death by his youngest son Daniel Kevin Haulbrook. He is survived by two remaining children. Kelly Rene Haulbrook Tam and her husband Brian Tam have four children, Joshua Swartz Tam, Robert J. Tam, Dorothy Rae Tam, and Taylor Rene Tam. Kinch S. Haulbrook III has one daughter Megan Alexis Haulbrook. The late Daniel Kevin Haulbrook has one son Daniel Kevin Haulbrook Jr. Kinch's greatest joy in life is his grandchildren. In his final days, he stated that his greatest pride in life lies in the knowledge that his children and grandchildren are saved and washed in the blood of Jesus. Per his request, a private ceremony will be held at a later time in which he will be reunited with his beloved bride in the physical form as, in spirit, he has rejoined her for his greatest birthday gift ever. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in his honor by Three Dimensional Life at: www.3dteenrecovery.com and Kindred Hospice: www.curohealthservices.com/donate.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020