Kip Decker
Easley - Kip Eric Decker, 51, husband of Joy Diane Hopper Decker, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of Nancy Jean Martin Decker of Greer and of the late Fred Lee Decker. He was employed with Christopher Trucks. A Clemson Tigers enthusiast, he loved the Oakland Raiders, and the love of his life - his granddaughter.
Additional survivors include his children, Tonya Thompson of Fountain Inn and Michael Thompson of Greenville; and one grandchild, Abigail June Mathuews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Decker.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, at noon at Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 9813 Anderson Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 28, 2019