Knolf V. Johns
Taylors - Knolf Vicars Baker Johns, 82, widow of Willis Ray Johns, passed away on September 13, 2020 at her home.
A native of Whitmire, daughter of the late Frank and Bobbie Gillam Vicars, she was a homemaker and a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. She was known by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others as MeMother.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas E. Baker (Beth) of Easley and Dennis R. Baker of Greer; one daughter, Cindy B. Smith (Dan) of Taylors; one sister, Bobbie Dean Chapman (Richard) of Joanna; six grandchildren, Julie Campbell, Mandy Baker, Paul Baker (Eki), Carson Smith (Jamie), Amber Barber (William) and Wilson Baker and six great-grandchildren, Keller and Danley Campbell, Zayne and Xander Barber and Asher and Emory Smith.
Mrs. Johns was predeceased by six brothers and five sisters.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Marcus Fowler and Rev. Joe Hayes.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, General Fund, 1100 Camp Creek Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com