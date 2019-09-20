|
Kristin Anne Regan
Greenville - Kristin Anne Regan, 48, beloved daughter of Donna and Daniel Regan, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, she moved at an early age to Omaha, Nebraska, and then to Northshore of Chicago in Glenview, Illinois.
Kristin was always a free spirit from birth through her Glenview school and college years at Northern Illinois University & Delta Zeta at DeKalb, Illinois, and then into the Peace Corps in Senegal, followed by a move to Nigeria before moving back to the U.S. to Tampa, Florida. Additionally, Kristin traveled to Nicaragua and a number of countries in Europe & Asia, and lived also in Ecuador near her close friend Todd. Kristin was an Advanced Padi Diver and a wine broker, worked in Public Relations, Marketing, & Sales including men's clothing and commercial signs. Kristin's motto was to Enjoy Life and she did her best to follow the spirit in helping people. Our Macushla.
Kristin is survived by her parents, Donna and Daniel Regan (Greenville, SC), David Sharp; siblings Laura Jones, Debbie Brown Golden, Jeff Dersch, & Shawn Dersch (predeceased); aunts and uncles, Edward & Rosalie Regan, Annette Scheib, Mary Kay Gee, Rose Welchans, Connie & Steve Greenleaf and Charles & Kim Regan; along with many cousins and close friends throughout the US.
Kristin and her parents have rescued many pets over the years and still have two pet dogs Taz & Speed (who think they are human), and have dealt with a number of animal humane societies where many of our past furry friends were joined to be part of the Regan traveling family in the US and Overseas. Kristin's languages were English, French & Pulaar Fula.
At Kristin's written request prepared a long time ago, she wanted to be remembered as a Big Time Animal Lover. Please, no flowers, however if you desire to make a memorial gift, please send in her name to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, 29607.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, beginning with the Rosary. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Simpsonville.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 20, 2019