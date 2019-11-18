|
Kylee Dawn Woods
Easley - Kylee Dawn Woods, 11, of Easley, gained her wings on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Kylee was the loving daughter of Matthew and Mandy Gosnell Woods. She was a student at Dacusville Middle School where she was a member of the band. Kylee loved music, dancing and animals, especially horses. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was a loving sister to her four siblings, Kaydence, Caleb, Easton, and Mason Woods; maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Doug, and Paul Gosnell, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Connie and Wayne Woods; aunt and uncle Jessica and Gaige Casteen (cousins, Jakob, Klayton and Annslee); aunt and uncle Frankie and Kayla Gosnell; Amber and Dakota.
Kylee was welcomed by the loving arms of her nanny and papa.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with a Celebration of Kylee's Life service at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019