Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Kylee Dawn Woods

Kylee Dawn Woods Obituary
Kylee Dawn Woods

Easley - Kylee Dawn Woods, 11, of Easley, gained her wings on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Kylee was the loving daughter of Matthew and Mandy Gosnell Woods. She was a student at Dacusville Middle School where she was a member of the band. Kylee loved music, dancing and animals, especially horses. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was a loving sister to her four siblings, Kaydence, Caleb, Easton, and Mason Woods; maternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Doug, and Paul Gosnell, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Connie and Wayne Woods; aunt and uncle Jessica and Gaige Casteen (cousins, Jakob, Klayton and Annslee); aunt and uncle Frankie and Kayla Gosnell; Amber and Dakota.

Kylee was welcomed by the loving arms of her nanny and papa.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with a Celebration of Kylee's Life service at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
