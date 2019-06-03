L. Neal Williams



Mauldin - L. Neal Williams, 81, loving husband of Sarah Tecora "Coco" Riggins Williams of Simpsonville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 31, 2019.



Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was a son of the late Louis and Evelyn Fife Williams, Sr.



Neal served in the United States Army and was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville. He retired after 30-years of service with Liberty Life Insurance Company, followed by 10 years at Tri-County Technical College. Neal was a 1958 Furman University graduate.



In addition to his loving wife of over 60 years, he is survived by daughters, Angela Kyle Williams Powell (David), Janet Colleen Williams Ford (George), Virginia "Ginny" Gail Williams Dixon (Spencer); five grandchildren, Carolyn and David Ford, Piper Powell, Alex and Sarah Dixon; sister, Beverly Rogers; and brother, Louis Williams, Jr.



In addition to his parents, Neal was predeceased by a sister, Martha Fowler.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenville. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or Greenville Area Parkinson's Society, 40 John McCarroll Way, Greenville, SC 29607.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary